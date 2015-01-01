Abstract

INTRODUCTION: In a few regions of the globe, deliberate botanical intoxication may induce significant rates of toxicity and fatality. The objective of this report was to describe plant self-intoxication using the experiences of the southeastern France poison control center (PCC) between 2002 and 2021.



RESULTS: During those 20 years, 262 deliberate plants poisonings were reported involving 35 various plants. In most of the cases, poisoning was caused by Nerium oleander (n = 186, 71%), followed by the Datura genus (4.2%), Ricinus communis (3.8%), Taxus baccata (1.9%), Digitalis purpurea (1.2%), Aconitum nape (1.9%), Myristica fragans (1.5%), and Pyracantha coccine (1.2%). Through the 262 plants poisonings, 19 patients among the 186 Nerium oleander poisonings received Digifab as an antidote and 1 patient received physostigmine among the 11 Datura poisonings. Only four deaths were reported for this review, each involving Nerium oleander.



DISCUSSION: The first involved species was Nerium oleander (71% of all plants poisonings), then Datura sp and Ricinus communis. It is explained by this native local species' important repartition. Most patients must be admitted to an emergency department for adapted medical care; however, only 41 of them described severe poisonings symptoms. Even fewer needed an antidote, only 20 patients. There is no protocol for the use of a specific treatment, and it might be interesting to develop one for this purpose. MATERIAL AND METHODS: This retrospective review was realized with files managed by the southeastern France PCC based in Marseille from 2002 to 2021. Our department covers the complete French Mediterranean coast, Corsica, and tropical islands (Reunion Island, Mayotte). For every patient, toxicity was evaluated using the Poison Severity Score (PSS).

Language: en