Abstract

Mental health challenges are a severe issue that could lead to suicide if not properly addressed. South Africa has a significant burden of mental health issues, which contributes to the soaring rate of suicide. Adequate mental health-care provision could reduce the high suicide rate in South Africa. Since the apartheid regime, the country has made a series of efforts to improve mental health. This study aimed to review and examine available literature on mental health and suicide issues in South Africa and demonstrate the policy implications. This study adopted a narrative review approach. Electronic databases (PubMed, Scilit, Google Scholar and Semantic Scholar) were used to identify published articles in the English language with crucial search terms that included mental health, South African mental health policy, South Africa, suicide and policy. Literature suggests that at the provincial level, there are no adequate mental health policies, and the implementation of the country's mental health policy is faced with many challenges, such as a shortage of professionals and finances. The review also showed that task sharing and counselling have been pilot-tested and shown to be effective methods for the prevention of mental illness and promotion of positive mental health. This study concludes that the mental health treatment gap still exists in South Africa, and this needs to be tackled using effective, multi-level counselling interventions and policy initiatives. Adequate mental health-care provision and effective implementation of mental health policy could reduce the high rate of suicide in South Africa.

