Abstract

Telematics technology and its implementation in auto insurance have received great interest due to their potential to transform the insurance sector and promote safer driving practices. By implementing telematics technology, insurers may tailor insurance premiums to individual drivers, taking into account their real driving habits and performance, ultimately leading to improved road safety, cost savings, and an empowered driving community. The current study, through bibliometric analysis, carefully identifies and evaluates the existing body of scholarly literature on this subject for the last 21 years, including journal articles, conference papers, and related publications. The analysis uncovers key research studies, influential authors, top publication outlets, top countries with collaborations, and prolific research fields, providing useful insights into the evolution and growth of telematics-based insurance research. Furthermore, thematic mapping, cluster analysis, and critical analysis of top recent studies aided in identifying key research clusters and themes, as well as potential gaps and areas for further exploration, guiding future researchers and policymakers in advancing this transformative technology.

