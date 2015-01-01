Abstract

Higher speeds in work zones have been linked to an increased likelihood of crashes and more severe crash outcomes. To enhance safety, speed limits are often reduced in work zones, aiming to create a steady flow of traffic and safer traffic operations such as merging and flagging. However, this speed reduction can also lead to abrupt speed changes, resulting from sudden braking or acceleration, increasing the risk of crashes. This disruption in speed and flow results increases the likelihood of rear-end crashes. Ensuring driver compliance with the reduced speed limits and traffic flow operations is challenging as work zones may cause frustration and lead to more instances of speeding. Therefore, proactively predicting speeding events in work zones can be crucial for the safety of both workers and road users, as it enables the implementation of speed enforcement measures to maintain and improve driver compliance in advance. In this study, we employ the duration-based prediction framework to forecast speeding occurrences in work zones. The model is used to identify significant predictors of speeding including visibility, number of lanes, posted speed limit, segment length, coefficient of variation in speed, and travel time index. Among these variables, the number of lanes, posted speed limit, and coefficient of variation of speed are positively associated with speeding. On the other hand, visibility, segment length, and travel time index are negatively associated with speeding.



RESULTS show the model's predictive accuracy is higher for speeding events with shorter durations between consecutive occurrences. The model predicted speeding within 61% of the actual epoch when speeding events within 5 h of one another were considered for validation. This indicates that the model is more effective for road segments and work zones where speeding occurs more frequently. The prediction framework can be a great asset for agencies to improve work zone safety in real-time by enabling them to proactively implement effective work zone enforcement measures to control speeding and to stay prepared, preventing potential hazards.

