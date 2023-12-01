Abstract

OBJECTIVE: >50,000 people died in the February 2023 earthquakes in Türkiye. The aim of this study was to identify the factors affecting mortality rates of the trauma patients who were presented to the emergency department (ED) after the earthquake and provide suggestions for better preparedness strategies for future natural disasters.



METHODS: This retrospective, cross-sectional study encompassed data from 955 trauma patients out of 3072 patients aged 18 years and above who sought assistance in the ED. Patients were divided into two groups: the survivor group and the exitus group. Age, gender, the city where patients came from, type of presentation, injured organ systems and mechanisms of injury, laboratory findings, the diagnoses in the ED, time spent in the ED, surgical intervention, and hemodialysis sessions were analyzed. The characteristics of those who could not be identified at the presentation to the ED were subjected to additional analysis.



RESULTS: Out of 955 patients, 75.9% had extremity injuries, with crushing injuries (23.6%) being predominant. There were no significant differences in age or gender between the survivor and exitus groups (p = 0.776, p = 0.522), nor in the province of admission (p = 0.249). Clinical factors indicated that the exitus group were more likely to lack identification documents (29.6%), have spent longer trapped under debris, and have a higher frequency of ambulance transportation. Injuries such as chest and abdominal trauma, specific injury types, and amputation or open wounds were notably more frequent in the exitus group. Diagnoses revealed that metabolic causes were more common in exitus group (p < 0.001). While no significant difference existed in the need for emergency surgical intervention (p = 0.939), a higher frequency of emergency hemodialysis was observed among exitus group (p = 0.001). Laboratory findings indicated higher levels of various markers and lower calcium, base excess, and pH levels among those in the exitus group.



CONCLUSION: In the aftermath of a devastating earthquake, this study underscores the formidable challenges faced by healthcare systems during natural disasters. To prepare for future disasters, healthcare systems must enhance resilience, develop rapid identification techniques, and adopt a holistic patient care approach.

