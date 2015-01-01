Abstract

Terrorist organizations have compelled security authorities of every nation to make an increasingly significant commitment toward mitigating the risk of mass casualties and severe financial and property damages. As a result, various security measures have been implemented, including the use of advanced equipment and an uptick in intelligence activities. One of the most effective tools that has yielded outstanding results is the use of explosive detection dogs (EDDs). The nature of EDDs demands a high level of sensitivity given the inherent danger and severity of real threat situations that may involve the risk of explosion. Moreover, the operating procedures for EDDs are unique and distinguishable from other forms of detection. We conducted a review to ensure a comprehensive understanding of the subject, highlighting the EDDs' personality profile, selection, training methods, performance, and employment, incorporating insights from diverse fields, conducting an analysis, and presenting a perspective on using EDDs to prevent explosion threats.

