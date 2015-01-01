Abstract

In 1999, World Health Organization (WHO) initiated a global campaign focused on suicide prevention. In collaboration with International Association for Suicide Prevention, WHO compiled recommendations and resources intended to educate various societal and groups with the potential to impact suicide prevention, and this included the media. In order to combat the alarmingly high incidence of suicides (Tandon and Nathani, 2018), it is imperative to institute guidelines outlining how the social media forums ought to disseminate altruistic, essential educational content while. This work is a step toward achieving the same by laying down guidelines that could potentially reduce the suicide rate.

Language: en