Mortality trends and the impact of exposure on Australian coastal drowning deaths, 2004-2021

Australian and New Zealand Journal of Public Health, Volume 47, Issue 2, April 2023, Pages 100034

William A. Koon, Amy E. Peden, Jasmin C. Lawes, Robert W. Brander



The authors regret to report an error in Table 1 of the original article which resulted in incorrectly duplicated rows from the variable 'Weekday' to the variable 'Season'.



[The corrected table is available by following the DOI.]

