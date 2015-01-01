Abstract

Nonsuicidal self-injurious behavior (NSSI), prevalent in patients with non-psychotic mental disorders (NPMD), is associated with numerous adverse outcomes. Despite active research into the clinical and psychological aspects of NSSI, the underlying biological mechanisms remain obscure. Early adverse experiences are believed to induce long-lasting changes in neuroendocrine mechanisms of stress control playing a key role in NSSI development. The aim of the study was to evaluate parameters potentially predicting development of NSSI in female patients with NPMD and suicidal ideation. Eighty female patients over 18 years with NPMD and suicidal ideation (40 with and 40 without NSSI) and 48 age matching women without evidence of mental illness (healthy controls) were enrolled. Diagnostic interviews and self-report measures were used to assess childhood maltreatment, presence, frequency, and characteristics of suicidal and self-injurious thoughts and behaviors, the Beck Depression Inventory scale to assess severity of depression. Hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis markers, hormones, and neurotrophic factors were measured in blood serum. The likelihood of developing NSSI in patients with NPMD and suicidal ideation was associated with early adverse family history and elevated adrenocorticotropic hormone levels. Dysregulation of hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis as a result of early chronic stress experiences may represent critical biological mechanism promoting the development of NSSI behaviors in patients with NPMD.

