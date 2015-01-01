Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Researchers and policymakers have identified adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) like abuse, neglect, and household dysfunction as a contributing factor to poor mental health outcomes for children. Positive childhood experiences (PCEs) like open family communication styles, having the ability to live and play in a safe, stable, and protective environment, having constructive opportunities for social engagement, and receiving mentorship from adults have been found to improve the mental health of children.



PURPOSE: This paper explores the role of ACEs and PCEs on the mental health outcomes of children.



METHOD: A sample of 22,628 children ages 6-17 from the National Survey of Children's Health (2017-2020) was used to explore the relationship between PCEs and ACEs and the mental health of children. Logistic regression analysis is used to model the effect of PCEs and ACEs on the odds of child mental health diagnoses.



RESULTS: Findings indicate that with each additional ACE, there was a significant increase in the odds of reporting a MH condition (OR = 1.25, 95 % CI 1.09-1.43). Conversely, with each additional PCE, there is a significant decrease in the odds or reporting a MH condition (OR = 0.76, 95 % CI 0.68-0.84). There was also evidence that PCEs moderate the relationship between ACEs and reports of mental health conditions. When counts of ACEs are low, PCEs provide a protective effect on reports of mental health. But when the count of ACEs are high, children with higher numbers of PCEs have similar reports of mental health conditions. SUMMARY: This study provides information about the moderating effect of PCEs on the relationship between ACEs and child mental health diagnosis with the goal of informing policies and interventions focused on ameliorating the growing crisis of children's negative mental health and well-being. WHAT IS KNOWN?: Adverse childhood events (ACEs) like abuse, neglect and household dysfunction are known to negatively impact the mental health and well-being of children. Positive childhood experiences (PCEs), on the other hand, can positively influence the mental health and well-being of children. WHAT DOES THIS ARTICLE ADD?: This study examines the association between adverse and positive childhood experiences to understand how they impact the mental health outcomes of children ages 6-17.



FINDINGS indicate that when ACEs are lower, the impact of PCEs are positive, but when ACEs are higher, PCEs do not make much difference in reports of mental health problems.

Language: en