Abstract

BACKGROUND: The influence of bullying on physical activity beyond school time is uncertain, as it can vary widely in terms of type, modality, duration, adult supervision, and objectives.



METHODS: This study aims to analyze the relationship between school bullying and the type of physical activity practised. To this end, a descriptive study was made of 2025 pre- and adolescents aged between 10 and 19 years, reporting on their participation in victimisation and perpetration. The EBIPQ and PAQ-A were used. An analysis of the relationships between these variables was carried out according to gender and type of activity practised.



RESULTS: The results showed a higher rate of victimisation in boys who did not practise physical activity. Meanwhile, perpetration was higher in those who practised organised physical activity, especially in boys. Depending on the type of physical activity, the higher levels of both victimisation and perpetration of those who practised wrestling activities stand out in comparison with other groups.



CONCLUSIONS: It could be stated that physical activity may be a protective factor against bullying victimisation, especially in boys. However, participation in organised physical activity activities may be related to higher perpetration in this sample in adolescent boys.

