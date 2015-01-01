|
Citation
Vacca M, Cerolini S, Zegretti A, Zagaria A, Lombardo C. Children (Basel) 2023; 10(12): e1897.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
38136099
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Existing research has revealed a robust association between bullying victimization and psychological distress, but less is known about the underlying mechanism of this link. cognitive emotion regulation (CER) strategies could be a potential mediator. The current study examined the role of functional and dysfunctional CER strategies as potential mediators of the association between bullying victimization and depression, anxiety, and stress symptoms among 638 high school students (53.9% boys; Mean age = 15.65, SD = 1.32).
Language: en
Keywords
adolescents; bullying; psychopathology; cognitive emotion regulation