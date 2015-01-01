Abstract

BACKGROUND: Online implementation of suicide prevention interventions offers many advantages, facilitating the dissemination of large-scale suicide prevention interventions. An online tool iAlive aimed at raising awareness and increasing suicide prevention competences in lay people was developed and implemented in Slovenia. Aims: To develop, implement, and evaluate the iAlive tool.



METHOD: Following the development and implementation of the tool, a nonrandomized controlled study with 310 participants was conducted. One hundred fifty-six of them fully completed the study [intervention group (used the iAlive tool): N = 85, control group (did not use the tool): N = 71]. Perceived competences in engaging with a suicidal person were assessed in both groups at baseline and at follow-up (3-4 weeks apart), which also represents the time of the intervention.



RESULTS: A significant effect of time and condition [F(1,149) = 6.62, p =.011, η(p)(2) =.043] showed that the intervention group assessed their perceived competences on intervention exposure more positively compared to the control group. Limitations: Additional data on different populations and people's engagement with the tool in relation to perceived competences are needed.



CONCLUSION: The study suggests that the interactive online tool iAlive effectively increases perceived competences in engaging with a suicidal person. These results provide a background for further dissemination of the tool.

