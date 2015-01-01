SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Postuvan V, Gomboc V, Čopič Pucihar K, Kljun M, Vičič J, Tančič Grum A, Roskar S, Krohne N. Crisis 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, International Association for Suicide Prevention, Publisher Hogrefe Publishing)

10.1027/0227-5910/a000934

38140805

BACKGROUND: Online implementation of suicide prevention interventions offers many advantages, facilitating the dissemination of large-scale suicide prevention interventions. An online tool iAlive aimed at raising awareness and increasing suicide prevention competences in lay people was developed and implemented in Slovenia. Aims: To develop, implement, and evaluate the iAlive tool.

METHOD: Following the development and implementation of the tool, a nonrandomized controlled study with 310 participants was conducted. One hundred fifty-six of them fully completed the study [intervention group (used the iAlive tool): N = 85, control group (did not use the tool): N = 71]. Perceived competences in engaging with a suicidal person were assessed in both groups at baseline and at follow-up (3-4 weeks apart), which also represents the time of the intervention.

RESULTS: A significant effect of time and condition [F(1,149) = 6.62, p =.011, η(p)(2) =.043] showed that the intervention group assessed their perceived competences on intervention exposure more positively compared to the control group. Limitations: Additional data on different populations and people's engagement with the tool in relation to perceived competences are needed.

CONCLUSION: The study suggests that the interactive online tool iAlive effectively increases perceived competences in engaging with a suicidal person. These results provide a background for further dissemination of the tool.


suicide prevention; online intervention; iAlive tool; nonrandomized controlled study; perceived competences

