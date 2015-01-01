|
Farries K, Baldock M, Thompson J, Stokes C, Unsworth CA. Disabil. Rehabil. Assist. Technol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
38140983
PURPOSE: Where pedestrian crossings meet rail tracks, a flange gap allows the train wheel flanges to pass. This gap can be hazardous for wheelchair users as castor wheels may become trapped. While compressible gap fillers can eliminate the flange gap, fillers are subject to wear, pose a derailment hazard to light rail vehicles and can strip grease from passing wheels. These issues could be mitigated by partially filling the flange gap with a compressible filler. The aim was to investigate the risk of entrapment and ease of extraction of wheelchair castors from flange gaps fully and partially filled with compressible fillers, and assess ride quality.
safety; Wheelchair; flange gap; mobility scooter; railway crossing