Abstract

PURPOSE: This study aims to delineate the three-dimensional (3D) SPACE MRI findings of the transverse ligament (TL) in whiplash-associated disorder (WAD) patients, and to compare them with those from a nontraumatic group.



METHODS: A retrospective analysis was performed on cervical spine MRI scans obtained from 46 patients with WAD and 62 nontraumatic individuals. Clinical features, including the WAD grade and stage, were recorded. The TL's morphological grade and the symmetricity of the lateral atlantodental interval was assessed using axial 3D T2-SPACE images. The morphological grading was evaluated using a four-point scale: 0 = homogeneously low signal intensity with normal thickness, 1 = high signal intensity with normal thickness, 2 = reduced thickness, 3 = full-thickness rupture or indistinguishable from surrounding structures. Additionally, the number of cervical levels exhibiting degeneration was documented.



RESULTS: When comparing the WAD and nontraumatic groups, a significant difference was observed in the proportion of high-grade TL changes (grade 2 or 3) and the number of degenerated cervical levels. Logistic regression analysis revealed that high-grade TL changes and a lower number of degenerative levels independently predicted the presence of WAD. Within the WAD group, the subset of patients with high-grade TL changes demonstrated a significantly higher mean age than the low-grade group (grade 0 or 1).



CONCLUSION: High-grade morphological changes in the TL can be detected in patients with WAD through the use of 3D SPACE sequences. Clinical relevance statement 3D SPACE MRI could serve as an instrumental tool in the assessment of TL among patients with WAD. Integrating MRI findings with patient history and symptomology could facilitate the identification of potential ligament damage, and may help treatment and follow-up planning.

