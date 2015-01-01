Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Burn trauma is a devastating, life-threatening public health issue responsible for significant morbidity and mortality. Developing countries suffer more from the medical, psychological, and economic consequences of burns. The current study aimed to investigate the medicolegal aspects of burn trauma by identifying the epidemiological factors and injury characteristics associated with increased risk of mortality, intentional infliction, and different types of complications.



METHODS: A prospective cross-sectional study was conducted enrolling the burn trauma patients admitted to Burn Unit, Tanta University Hospital, Egypt over one year.



RESULTS: The current study was conducted among 138 burn trauma patients with a case fatality rate of 13.8 %. Of them, 5.8 % were victims of intentional burns, 44.9 % were complicated, and the length of hospital stay ranged between one day and 52 days. Patients aged less than 10 years constituted about 33.3 %. The burn trauma was the highest in June, May and March. Intentionally exposed patients, patients with third-degree burns affecting the head, neck and trunk and those with burns involving a total body surface area (TBSA) of more than 33 % were at high mortality risk. Intentional burns were induced mainly by flame (100 %) and characterized by high severity (TBSA = 85 % and 87.5 % third-degree burns). Intentional burns involved mainly the trunk (p = 0.002) and external genitalia (p = 0.022). The involved TBSA and the highest burn degree were significant predictors of mortality with an excellent area under curves of 0.956 and 0.870, respectively and (p < 0.001). The TBSA of more than 17 % and the burn degrees above the second were significant predictors of in hospital complications (p < 0.001). Daytime intentional burns, burns involving the upper extremities and face, deep and widely distributed burns, and infected wounds were associated with a significant need for surgical treatments. The median length of hospital stay was ten days, primarily attributed to the in hospital complications (p = 0.02).



CONCLUSION: A high degree of vigilance and accurate assessment of burn size, depth and distribution with meticulous interpretation of the mechanism of infliction are central not only for treatment interventions but from the medicolegal point of view.

