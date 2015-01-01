Abstract

Prior research has found inverse relationship between religious involvement and misconduct among prisoners. In this study, we examined the mediating role of accountability as welcoming responsibility for one's actions with respect to the transcendent (e.g., God or a higher power) and other people. We applied structural equation modeling to analyze data from surveys with 339 individuals (108 females and 231 males) incarcerated at three facilities in Texas. We found that prisoner religiosity was positively related to transcendent accountability, which was in turn positively associated with human accountability. Human accountability was then positively associated with empathy and negatively associated with impulsivity. Via impulsivity, human accountability was indirectly and inversely related to anger, depression, and anxiety. Further, the other-directed negative emotion (anger) was positively associated with the risk of other-directed, aggressive misconduct. The results suggest that accountability as forward-looking, active responsibility may play an important role in the restorative rehabilitation of prisoners.

