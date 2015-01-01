Abstract

High-voltage electrical injury usually causes severe tissue damage and serious secondary complications. We report a case of treatment of severe High-voltage electrical injury. A series of personalized and effective treatment plans were created through repeated discussions, we successfully handled a series of acute and critical conditions, including severe limb damage, a very large area of full-thickness abdominal wall defect, abdominal viscera (stomach and liver) necrosis, abdominal infection, renal insufficiency, myocardial damage, and malignant arrhythmia (atrial fibrillation). Finally, the wounds were all closed, and the functions of abdominal organs were restored and the course of disease was successfully transitioned into the rehabilitation stage. It took a lot of twists and turns, but ultimately saved the patient's life. The successful treatment of this patient providing an important reference for the similar patients with serious electrical injury in the future.

Language: en