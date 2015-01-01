Abstract

Traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) are not only the leading cause of death among people below 44 years of age, but also one of the biggest diagnostic challenges in the emergency set up. We believe that the use of serum biomarkers in diagnosis can help to improve patient care in TBI. One of them is the S100B protein, which is currently proposed as a promising diagnostic tool for TBI and its consequences. In our study, we analyzed serum biomarker S100B in 136 patients admitted to the Emergency Department of the Regional Specialist Hospital in Olsztyn. Participants were divided into three groups: patients with head trauma and alcohol intoxication, patients with head trauma with no alcohol intoxication and a control group of patients with no trauma or with injury in locations other than the head. In our study, as compared to the control group, patients with TBI had a significantly higher S100B level (both with and without intoxication). Moreover, in both groups, the mean S100B protein level was significantly higher in patients with pathological changes in CT. According to our study results, the S100B protein is a promising diagnostic tool, and we propose including its evaluation in routine regimens in patients with TBI.

