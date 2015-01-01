Abstract

A self-built gas explosion testing platform was used to explore the quenching effect of flame-retardant polyurethane foam on a gas explosion. The effect of the foam's filling position and length on the explosion suppression performance was explored. The results demonstrate that polyurethane foam exhibits an excellent flame-quenching performance, with a minimum of a 5 cm length of porous material being sufficient to completely quench the flame during propagation. Furthermore, the attenuation function of this porous material on the pressure wave is insignificantly affected by the change in ignition energy. Compared with the explosive state of the empty pipeline, the best suppression effect is obtained when the polyurethane foam is 20 cm in length with a filling position at 1.8 m, and the maximum explosion pressure and maximum rise rate are attenuated by 86.2% and 84.7%, respectively. This work has practical significance for the application of porous materials in explosion suppression and explosion-proof technologies in the chemical industrial processing and oil (gas) storage fields.

Language: en