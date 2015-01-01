SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Li C, Zhang G, Yuan B. Materials (Basel) 2023; 16(24): e7602.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/ma16247602

PMID

38138744

Abstract

A self-built gas explosion testing platform was used to explore the quenching effect of flame-retardant polyurethane foam on a gas explosion. The effect of the foam's filling position and length on the explosion suppression performance was explored. The results demonstrate that polyurethane foam exhibits an excellent flame-quenching performance, with a minimum of a 5 cm length of porous material being sufficient to completely quench the flame during propagation. Furthermore, the attenuation function of this porous material on the pressure wave is insignificantly affected by the change in ignition energy. Compared with the explosive state of the empty pipeline, the best suppression effect is obtained when the polyurethane foam is 20 cm in length with a filling position at 1.8 m, and the maximum explosion pressure and maximum rise rate are attenuated by 86.2% and 84.7%, respectively. This work has practical significance for the application of porous materials in explosion suppression and explosion-proof technologies in the chemical industrial processing and oil (gas) storage fields.


Language: en

Keywords

explosion flame velocity; explosion overpressure; explosion suppression; flame retardant; polyurethane foam

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print