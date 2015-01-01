SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Agostini F, de Sire A, Furcas L, Finamore N, Farì G, Giuliani S, Sveva V, Bernetti A, Paoloni M, Mangone M. Medicina (Lithuania) 2023; 59(12): e2102.

(Copyright © 2023, Lietuvos Gydytoju Sajunga Lithuania)

10.3390/medicina59122102

38138205

Background and Objectives: Acute and chronic injuries are frequent in volleyball. Biomechanics of sport-specific tasks can influence the risk of injury, which is also related to specific court positions. We investigated posture at raster-stereography, balance, and dynamic tasks using inertial motion units to find differences between roles, which can be predictive of a higher risk of injury.

MATERIALS AND METHODS: We cross-sectionally evaluated amateur volleyball athletes. Participants were divided into roles as outside hitters, setters, middle blockers, and opposite hitters. We excluded the "libero" position from our analysis.

RESULTS: Sixteen players were included in the analysis. A statistically significant difference was found in left lower limb stiffness among the outside hitter and setter groups.

CONCLUSIONS: Differences in stiffness might be related to the different training and the different abilities among the two groups. Raster-stereography is extending its indications and should be implemented for non-invasive postural analysis. The use of inertial motion units provides objective measurements of variables that could go unrecognized within a clinical evaluation; its use should be considered in injury preventive programs.


prevention; injuries; IMU; postural analysis; rasterstereography; volleyball players

