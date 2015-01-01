Abstract

Micro-Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) inertial sensors, characterized by their small size, low cost, and low power consumption, are commonly used in foot-mounted wearable pedestrian autonomous positioning systems. However, they also have drawbacks such as heading drift and poor repeatability. To address these issues, this paper proposes an improved pedestrian autonomous 3D positioning algorithm based on dual-foot motion characteristic constraints. Two sets of small-sized Inertial Measurement Units (IMU) are worn on the left and right feet of pedestrians to form an autonomous positioning system, each integrated with low-cost, low-power micro-inertial sensor chips. On the one hand, an improved adaptive zero-velocity detection algorithm is employed to enhance discrimination accuracy under different step-speed conditions. On the other hand, considering the dual-foot gait characteristics and the height difference feature during stair ascent and descent, horizontal position update algorithms based on dual-foot motion trajectory constraints and height update algorithms based on dual-foot height differences are, respectively, designed. These algorithms aim to re-correct the pedestrian position information updated at zero velocity in both horizontal and vertical directions. The experimental results indicate that in a laboratory environment, the 3D positioning error is reduced by 93.9% compared to unconstrained conditions. Simultaneously, the proposed approach enhances the accuracy, continuity, and repeatability of the foot-mounted IMU positioning system without the need for additional power consumption.

