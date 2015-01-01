CONTACT US: Contact info
Danford JR. Mil. Med. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38140985
The use of blood transfusion to treat hemorrhagic shock is a relatively new treatment with its origins in World War I. Due to the severity and nature of injuries seen, World War I provided the stimulus to propel medicine forward and accept whole blood transfusion for the trauma patient.
