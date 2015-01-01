SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Danford JR. Mil. Med. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Association of Military Surgeons of the United States)

DOI

10.1093/milmed/usad483

PMID

38140985

Abstract

The use of blood transfusion to treat hemorrhagic shock is a relatively new treatment with its origins in World War I. Due to the severity and nature of injuries seen, World War I provided the stimulus to propel medicine forward and accept whole blood transfusion for the trauma patient.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print