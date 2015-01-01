Abstract

Bullying victimization has been associated with body weight and physical fitness. In order to compare the prevalence of victimization among adolescents with normal weight or overweight/obesity and to evaluate the association between real or perceived physical fitness and self-perception profiles, a sample of 128 middle-school youths (mean age: 12.2 ± 0.8 years, 61% males) was recruited. The body mass index (BMI) Z score was calculated. Physical fitness was assessed by hand grip strength (HGS), long jump (LJ), and a 3 min step test (3MST). Perceived physical fitness, self-perception profiles (social competence, athletic competence, and physical appearance), and experiences of victimization (teasing about physical appearance, verbal offenses, and exclusion from group activities) were explored using validated questionnaires. Eighty youths (62.5%) showed overweight/obesity. Compared to their counterparts, normal-weight subjects showed lower HGS and perceived muscular strength; higher LJ and 3MST performance; higher perceived overall fitness, speed and flexibility, and physical appearance. Teasing and verbal offences were more frequent among students with overweight/obesity. Being teased about physical aspects was positively related with the BMI Z score. Exclusion from groups was positively associated with LJ performance. All the types of victimization investigated were inversely related to perceived social competence. These findings suggest that self-perception may protect one from victimization, regardless of nutritional status.

Language: en