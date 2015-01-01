|
Citation
|
Lazzeri MFL, Mastorci F, Piaggi P, Doveri C, Marinaro I, Trivellini G, Casu A, Devine C, Ait-Ali L, Vassalle C, Pingitore A. Nutrients 2023; 15(24): e5107.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38140366
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Adolescents experience rapid physical, cognitive, and psychosocial growth with different factors contributing to health and well-being. In this view, an important role is played by body weight and related perceptions. The purpose was to determine, in a sample of Italian high school students, whether health-related quality of life (HRQoL) is associated with the different weight status categories (underweight, normal weight, overweight, obese), even considering sex differences. MATERIAL AND METHODS: Data were collected from 1826 adolescents (n = 735 males). HRQOL was analyzed using the Italian version of KIDSCREEN-52.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
adolescents; well-being; health; school; body weight; HRQoL