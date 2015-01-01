|
Citation
Trépanier SG, Peterson C, Fernet C, Austin S. Scand. J. Psychol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Scandinavian Psychological Associations, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
38140777
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: In light of the deleterious consequences associated with workplace bullying, it is important to identify the work-related factors that can contribute to the presence of bullying behaviors over time. Up to now, most research on the topic has investigated job characteristics (presence of job demands, absence of job resources) as contributing factors of workplace bullying. Given the key role leadership plays in shaping employees' work environment, this study aims to better understand how harmful forms of leadership relate to bullying behaviors over time and, subsequently, to employee functioning.
Language: en
Keywords
longitudinal study; coworker support; turnover intention; tyrannical leadership; Workplace bullying