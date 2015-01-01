SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Xiao P, Zhang Z, Luo X, Sun J, Zhou X, Yang X, Huang L. Sensors (Basel) 2023; 23(24): e9739.

(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/s23249739

38139585

Poor visibility has a significant impact on road safety and can even lead to traffic accidents. The traditional means of visibility monitoring no longer meet the current needs in terms of temporal and spatial accuracy. In this work, we propose a novel deep network architecture for estimating the visibility directly from highway surveillance images. Specifically, we employ several image feature extraction methods to extract detailed structural, spectral, and scene depth features from the images. Next, we design a multi-scale fusion network to adaptively extract and fuse vital features for the purpose of estimating visibility. Furthermore, we create a real-scene dataset for model learning and performance evaluation. Our experiments demonstrate the superiority of our proposed method to the existing methods.


image classification; multi-scale fusion network; visibility estimation

