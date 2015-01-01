Abstract

The detection of abnormal lane-changing behavior in road vehicles has applications in traffic management and law enforcement. The primary approach to achieving this detection involves utilizing sensor data to characterize vehicle trajectories, extract distinctive parameters, and establish a detection model. Abnormal lane-changing behaviors can lead to unsafe interactions with surrounding vehicles, thereby increasing traffic risks. Therefore, solely focusing on individual vehicle perspectives and neglecting the influence of surrounding vehicles in abnormal lane-changing behavior detection has limitations. To address this, this study proposes a framework for abnormal lane-changing behavior detection. Initially, the study introduces a novel approach for representing vehicle trajectories that integrates information from surrounding vehicles. This facilitates the extraction of feature parameters considering the interactions between vehicles and distinguishing between different phases of lane-changing. The Light Gradient Boosting Machine (LGBM) algorithm is then employed to construct an abnormal lane-changing behavior detection model. The results indicate that this framework exhibits high detection accuracy, with the integration of surrounding vehicle information making a significant contribution to the detection outcomes.

Language: en