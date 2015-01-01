Abstract

The complexity inherent in navigating intricate traffic environments poses substantial hurdles for intelligent driving technology. The continual progress in mapping and sensor technologies has equipped vehicles with the capability to intricately perceive their exact position and the intricate interplay among surrounding traffic elements. Building upon this foundation, this paper introduces a deep reinforcement learning method to solve the decision-making and trajectory planning problem of intelligent vehicles. The method employs a deep learning framework for feature extraction, utilizing a grid map generated from a blend of static environmental markers such as road centerlines and lane demarcations, in addition to dynamic environmental cues including vehicle positions across varied lanes, all harmonized within the Frenet coordinate system. The grid map serves as the input for the state space, and the input for the action space comprises a vector encompassing lane change timing, velocity, and vertical displacement at the lane change endpoint. To optimize the action strategy, a reinforcement learning approach is employed. The feasibility, stability, and efficiency of the proposed method are substantiated via experiments conducted in the CARLA simulator across diverse driving scenarios, and the proposed method can increase the average success rate of lane change by 6.8% and 13.1% compared with the traditional planning control algorithm and the simple reinforcement learning method.

Language: en