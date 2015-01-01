Abstract

Environmental perception plays a fundamental role in decision-making and is crucial for ensuring the safety of autonomous driving. A pressing challenge is the online evaluation of perception uncertainty, a crucial step towards ensuring the safety and the industrialization of autonomous driving. High-definition maps offer precise information about static elements on the road, along with their topological relationships. As a result, the map can provide valuable prior information for assessing the uncertainty associated with static elements. In this paper, a method for evaluating perception uncertainty online, encompassing both static and dynamic elements, is introduced based on the high-definition map. The proposed method is as follows: Firstly, the uncertainty of static elements in perception, including the uncertainty of their existence and spatial information, was assessed based on the spatial and topological features of the static environmental elements; secondly, an online assessment model for the uncertainty of dynamic elements in perception was constructed. The online evaluation of the static element uncertainty was utilized to infer the dynamic element uncertainty, and then a model for recognizing the driving scenario and weather conditions was constructed to identify the triggering factors of uncertainty in real-time perception during autonomous driving operations, which can further optimize the online assessment model for perception uncertainty. The verification results on the nuScenes dataset show that our uncertainty assessment method based on a high-definition map effectively evaluates the real-time perception results' performance.

