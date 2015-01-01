Abstract

Wearing gloves during machinery operation in workshops is essential for preventing accidental injuries, such as mechanical damage and burns. Ensuring that workers are wearing gloves is a key strategy for accident prevention. Consequently, this study proposes a glove detection algorithm called YOLOv8-AFPN-M-C2f based on YOLOv8, offering swifter detection speeds, lower computational demands, and enhanced accuracy for workshop scenarios. This research innovates by substituting the head of YOLOv8 with the AFPN-M-C2f network, amplifying the pathways for feature vector propagation, and mitigating semantic discrepancies between non-adjacent feature layers. Additionally, the introduction of a superficial feature layer enriches surface feature information, augmenting the model's sensitivity to smaller objects. To assess the performance of the YOLOv8-AFPN-M-C2f model, this study conducted multiple experiments using a factory glove detection dataset compiled for this study. The results indicate that the enhanced YOLOv8 model surpasses other network models. Compared to the baseline YOLOv8 model, the refined version shows a 2.6% increase in mAP@50%, a 63.8% rise in FPS, and a 13% reduction in the number of parameters. This research contributes an effective solution for the detection of glove adherence.

