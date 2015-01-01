Abstract

The steel column performance in realistic structures during a fire has yet to be fully understood because existing research emphasizes single-story performance, thereby disregarding the influence of continuous steel columns in multi-story configurations devoid of fire. This paper presents a numerical study to comprehend the overall structural fire performance of continuous steel columns, considering the effect of loading ratios, restraint ratios, column continuity, and single-sided lateral moments. An advanced numerical model was initially developed using ABAQUS and validated against experimental tests. The validated numerical model was subsequently employed to investigate the effects of several parameters, including axial restraint ratios (α = 0.05-0.35) and axial load ratios (n = 0.3-0.8). The study findings indicated that the restraint ratios within the designed range have a slightly beneficial impact on the fire resistance of continuous steel columns. The column continuity did not exert a significant impact on the performance of steel columns in fire. Additionally, the comparison showed that the current design approach in EN 1993-1-2 was conservative for predicting the limiting temperature of internal and edge columns.

