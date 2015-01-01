Abstract

Educational activities carried out in the school environment with a focus on the prevention of water accidents can help to prevent premature death caused by drowning, a worldwide health problem.



The objectives of this study were: to compare the level of preventive knowledge of drowning in elementary school children and adolescents and to monitor behavioral changes in students who participated in the research in the year 2022.



The methodology adopted was a longitudinal study carried out in 2022-23 with children and teenagers from Elementary School (5th, 6th, 7th and 8th years) of the public network, from the Fernando Rodrigues da Silveira Application Institute (CAp UERJ) located in the State of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The total number of students surveyed in 2022-23 was 281, 57 from the 5th and 6th grade, 112 from the 6th and 7th grade and 112 from the 7th and 8th grade. The students answered a structured questionnaire that contained 20 items on the level of Drowning Prevention Knowledge (DPC), divided into three parts: a) correlating the universal figures used on the plates for prevention to the texts that contained their meanings (7 questions); b) make a connection between the colors of the green, yellow and red flags that are used on the beaches and their meaning in relation to bathing conditions (3 questions) and c): mark true or false in relation to the correct behavior/attitude that should adopt in the aquatic environment in order to avoid accidents and prevent drowning (10 questions).



The results showed that 98.5% of the students came to know the meanings of the signs, and in some cases, for example, 100% got the meaning of the number 2 plate right, which refers to the emergency telephone, with a linear increase in the correct answers due to the higher education. When comparing all the students responding in 2022 and 2023, there was a tendency for improvement in the correct correlation regarding the yellow flag, when the prevalence increased from 92% to 93%, and in relation to the green flag from 91% to 95%. In relation to the red flag, the prevalence of correct answers regarding its meaning remained the same, as 93% of the students responded appropriately. In relation to the drain that sucks up the water from the pool, the result showed that the younger ones are the ones who least know about the risks of putting their hand in the drainage system. However, these students were the ones that improved the most after this intervention, with the prevalence of correct answers going from 77.2% to 86%. When analyzing all students in 2022 compared to 2023, there was an improvement in the level of Preventive Knowledge of Drowning, going from good preventive knowledge to excellent preventive knowledge. It can be concluded that in all years of schooling the intervention was effective to the point of improvement in the level of preventive knowledge of drowning, which went from good preventive knowledge to excellent preventive knowledge in the period between 2022 and 2023. monitoring through the test of preventive knowledge of drowning at school are important and necessary to reinforce some safety values and concepts, in addition to reformulating false safety criteria in some children and spreading knowledge of the culture of prevention of accidents in aquatic environments, not only in swimming lessons for those who participate in methodologies like swimming + safe, but also family members, teachers and friends who help create a prevention network that can start at school.



Keywords: Drowning, Water safety, Schoolchildren

Language: en