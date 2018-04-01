Abstract

Introduction



The aim of the present study is to compare pattern of unnatural death during Pre COVID and COVID-19 pandemic period. COVID-19 pandemic period is marked by restriction on travel as well as social and economic life. Lakhs of death from this disease have been reported from India. Various types of restrictions pushed the public life under psychological stress. This led to alteration in death pattern from normal one.



Materials and Methods



Records of 11006 medico-legal autopsies available during 1st April 2018 to 31st March 2022 were examined at Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital, and department of forensic, medicine and toxicology, M.L.N. medical college, Prayagraj



Results



The number and percentage of cases under un-natural deaths were higher as compared to unknown death cases during both pre COVID and COVID period. Majority of un-natural deaths were taken place in rural areas during the pre-COVID and COVID period both. Maximum cases were in the workable age groups. Most of the victims of un-natural death were belong to lower middle class followed by lower class. RTA was main cause of unnatural death in both pre-COVID and COVID period. Burn, hanging, assault, railway injury, drowning, poisoning, electrocution and firearm injury were other prominent cause of unnatural deaths. Lightening, snakebite, fall from height, strangulation, smothering were other causes.



Conclusions



It was suggested that strict implementation of traffic rules, education and socio economic uplifting of marginalized peoples may contribute to the avoidance of such mishappenings in near future.

