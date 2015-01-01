Abstract

This paper explores the possibility of distributing the fields of view (FOVs) of a centralized lidar cluster using fixed mirrors for future use in safety applications in robotics and elsewhere. A custom modular lidar system with time-over-threshold (TOT) walk error compensation was developed for the experiments. It comprises a control board that provides the processing power and adjustable voltage regulation, and multiple individually addressable analogue front end (AFE) boards that each contain a transmitter, a receiver, time-to-digital (TDC) converters for pulse width measurements on the bot Tx and Rx side, and adjustable reference voltage generators for both the Tx and Rx pulse detection threshold. The lidar system's performance with a target in the direct line of sight is compared to the configurations where the FOV is redirected with up to three mirrors in different configurations. The results show that the light path through the neighboring mirrors introduces a minor but noticeable measurement error on a portion of the measurement range.

Language: en