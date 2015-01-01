Abstract

Passive explosion-isolation facilities in underground coal mines, such as explosion-proof water troughs and bags, face challenges aligned with current trends in intelligent and unmanned technologies, due to restricted applicability and structural features. Grounded in the propagation laws and disaster mechanisms of gas explosions, the device in this paper enables accurate identification of explosion flames and pressure information. Utilizing a high-speed processor for rapid logical processing enables judgments within 1 ms. Graded activation of the operating mechanism is enabled by the device. The tunnel flame-proof device's flame-extinguishing agent has a continuous action time of 6075 ms. Experiments on the active flame-proof effect of a 100 m3 gas explosion were conducted using a cross-sectional 7.2 m2 large-tunnel test system. With a dosage of 5.6 kg/m2, the powder flame-extinguishing agent completely extinguished the explosion flame within a 20 m range behind the explosion isolator. Numerical calculations unveiled the gas-phase chemical suppression mechanism of the powder flame-extinguishing agent NH4H2PO4 in suppressing methane explosions. Building upon these findings, application technology for active flame-proofing was developed, offering technical support for intelligent prevention and control of gas explosions in underground coal mines.

Language: en