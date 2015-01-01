Abstract

The ignition and combustion of three-component methane-hydrogen biofuel mixtures, considered as prospective fuels, were experimentally and numerically studied. Ignition delays in argon-diluted methane-hydrogen mixtures partially substituted with methanol or dimethyl ether were measured behind reflected shock waves in a temperature range of 1050-1900 K at pressures of 3.5-5.5 bar. The obtained results were used for validation of modern kinetic mechanisms for hydrocarbons combustion. Numerical modeling of the combustion of the considered fuels in air at elevated pressures and temperatures was carried out, simulating typical engine compressed conditions, and the dependencies of key parameters such as flame velocity and temperature on fuel composition were obtained. The results of the study can be used in developing new energy technologies, reducing the environmental impact of hydrocarbon combustion.

