SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Drakon A, Eremin A. Fire (Basel) 2023; 6(12): e460.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)

DOI

10.3390/fire6120460

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The ignition and combustion of three-component methane-hydrogen biofuel mixtures, considered as prospective fuels, were experimentally and numerically studied. Ignition delays in argon-diluted methane-hydrogen mixtures partially substituted with methanol or dimethyl ether were measured behind reflected shock waves in a temperature range of 1050-1900 K at pressures of 3.5-5.5 bar. The obtained results were used for validation of modern kinetic mechanisms for hydrocarbons combustion. Numerical modeling of the combustion of the considered fuels in air at elevated pressures and temperatures was carried out, simulating typical engine compressed conditions, and the dependencies of key parameters such as flame velocity and temperature on fuel composition were obtained. The results of the study can be used in developing new energy technologies, reducing the environmental impact of hydrocarbon combustion.


Language: en

Keywords

dimethyl ether; hydrogen; ignition; methane; methanol

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print