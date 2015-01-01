Abstract

Fire safety within residential buildings and urban environments continues to be a pressing global concern, demanding dynamic and comprehensive strategies for effective risk assessment and mitigation [1]. This inaugural Special Issue marks the commencement of a series aiming to provide researchers with a platform to showcase cutting-edge developments in this critical area. Authored by researchers from diverse continents, including Europe, Asia, and Australia, the contributions in this first edition collectively aim to deepen our understanding and refine practices in this pivotal field.



In the paper entitled “A Cold Climate Wooden Home and Conflagration Danger Index: Justification and Practicability for Norwegian Conditions”, Dobler Strand and Log [2] investigate the conflagration danger index in Norwegian cold-climate wooden homes. Their study predicted a dynamic fire danger indicator for homes with indoor wooden panelling, particularly in regions with cold climates. The authors introduce a cold-climate wooden home fire danger index by analysing dry wood fire dynamics and weather data, aligning risk levels with existing national forest fire indexes. Key conclusions of this paper highlight the viability of using the fuel moisture content (FMC) in wooden panelling as a predictive indicator for fire risks and emphasise regional susceptibility to conflagrations based on weather and building materials.

In “Research and Application of Improved Multiple Imputation Based on R Language in Fire Prediction”, Wang et al. [3] propose an enhanced multiple imputation technique using R language for fire prediction models, focusing on addressing missing data that affect prediction accuracy. Their objective was to utilise Hazard and Operability (HAZOP) analysis to accurately identify and exclude data with substantial missing rates. The study showcases high prediction efficacy in handling missing data, specifically in Hubei Province, underlining the significant influence of government supervision on fire trends. ...

