Abstract

In the unfortunate event of a fire, within the context of the evolution of façade fires, with a specific focus on the utilization of polystyrene thermal insulation (external thermal insulation composite system façades--ETICS façades), this study delves into the investigation of fires ignited by containers containing plastic bottles. Through an examination of the fluctuating temperatures within the affected room and its adjacent areas, as well as an assessment of the fire's impact on polystyrene thermal insulation, this paper underscores the significance of incorporating non-combustible barriers into the building's thermal insulation system. The tests conducted revealed that the temperature inside the room reached a maximum of 1100 °C, subsequently decreasing to 800 °C at a height of 2.5 m and approximately 400 °C at a height of 5 m. For this research, two 1100-L containers of household waste were employed, each weighing 45.5 kg and possessing a gross calorific value of 46.97 MJ/kg, with 10.7 kg of PET bottles inside, characterized by a higher calorific value of 23.90 MJ/kg as the source of the fire. Heat release rate highest values were obtained between 11 and 17 min, with a maximum value of 4919 kW. Thus, even in the absence of specific legislation, this study emphasizes the imperative need to establish safety distances for the storage of household waste away from the building's façade to mitigate the risk of fire propagation, particularly in relation to materials such as polystyrene thermal insulation. Furthermore, in certain situations, extensive fire experiments on a grand scale, like the one undertaken in this research, hold a crucial position in confirming numerical findings for global researchers. This process assures the reliability and real-world usefulness of fire safety studies through the experimental outcomes presented in this investigation.

