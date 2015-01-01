Abstract

This paper investigates the sensitivity of factors influencing the transport of smoke in subway station fires by developing a three-dimensional physical model of a subway station using Building Information Modeling (BIM) technology and importing it into Fire Dynamics Simulator (FDS) software for numerical simulation. The orthogonal test method analyzes the effects of four common factors on temperature, CO concentration, and visibility. These factors are the mode of opening the screen door, the number of smoke vents opened, the number of smoke barriers, and the wind speed of the smoke vents. The results show that the smoke control system and the building structure influence smoke transport in subway stations, while the temperature and CO concentration gradually decrease as the distance from the fire source increases. In addition, the mode of opening the screen door is the most significant factor influencing temperature, CO concentration, and visibility using range and variance analysis. Moreover, the sensitivity analysis indicates that the optimal combination of all factors can significantly enhance the smoke exhaust efficiency. Compared with the average, the temperature optimal combination increases the smoke exhaust efficiency by 20.8%, CO concentration by 56.59%, and visibility by about 13.41%. This study provides a foundation for optimizing smoke control systems and formulating personnel evacuation strategies in subway stations.

Language: en