Abstract

In this study, based on a real fire in an object intended to produce electricity, the method of fire extinguishing by fire protection units with components of the Integrated Rescue System was characterised. The goal was to examine the effectiveness of extinguishing the mentioned type of fire in cooperation with other components of the Integrated Rescue System and the effectiveness of the intervention, where the priority task was the rescue of people from a fire-endangered building with forces and resources deployed in the vicinity of the fire. In the study, the time factor of the arrival of individual components, material and technical equipment, and security was also considered and, based on calculations, the possibilities of the starting units to extinguish the fire and ensure the evacuation of people in the building. Subsequently, after evaluating and examining all possibilities, conclusions were chosen and determined from the results at the place of the intervention and recommendations were defined for future fires in similar objects.

Language: en