SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Diaconu BM. Fire (Basel) 2023; 6(11): e441.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)

DOI

10.3390/fire6110441

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Fire detection is a critical safety issue due to the major and irreversible consequences of fire, from economic prejudices to loss of life. It is therefore of utmost importance to design reliable, automated systems that can issue early alarms. The objective of this review is to present the state of the art in the area of fire detection, prevention and propagation modeling with machine learning algorithms. In order to understand how an artificial intelligence application penetrates an area of fire detection, a quantitative scientometric analysis was first performed. A literature search process was conducted on the SCOPUS database using terms and Boolean expressions related to fire detection techniques and machine learning areas. A number of 2332 documents were returned upon the bibliometric analysis. Fourteen datasets used in the training of deep learning models were examined, discussing critically the quality parameters, such as the dataset volume, class imbalance, and sample diversity. A separate discussion was dedicated to identifying issues that require further research in order to provide further insights, and faster and more accurate models.. The literature survey identified the main issues the current research should address: class imbalance in datasets, misclassification, and datasets currently used in model training. Recent advances in deep learning models such as transfer learning and (vision) transformers were discussed.


Language: en

Keywords

computer vision; dataset; deep learning; fire detection; fire prevention; machine learning

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print