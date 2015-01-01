SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Li M, Chen Y, Zhao Y, Wang J. Fire (Basel) 2023; 6(11): e415.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)

DOI

10.3390/fire6110415

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The increasing incidence of aircraft cargo compartment fires in recent years has caused heavy losses and drawn attention to understanding the combustion process, especially under low pressure. The present paper aims at exploring the conditions of flashover at different pressures. Experiments were conducted in Guanghan (96 kPa) and Kangding (60 kPa), which are located at different altitudes. Five different sizes of pool fires were tested and smoke temperature and heat flux were measured for flashover criteria analysis. Corresponding simulations were performed using a commercial software FDS to examine the pressure effect on the flashover phenomenon and to validate the simulation results. The critical conditions for the onset of flashover in a 1/4 MPS compartment were found to be (1) an average upper layer temperature of about 450 °C at 96 kPa or about 550 °C at 60 kPa, and (2) radiant heat flux at floor level of about 10 to 15 kW/m2 at 96 kPa or 20 to 25 kW/m2 at 60 kPa. By using the average upper layer temperature as a criterion in modeling, a relatively accurate prediction of flashover onset time could be obtained at 96 kPa and a delay of about 25 s was found at 60 kPa.


Language: en

Keywords

aircraft cargo compartment; flashover; low pressure; numerical simulation

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print