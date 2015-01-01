SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Zhang F, Han D, Qin Y, Peng S, Zhong D, Tang F, Xiang Z, Xu H. Fire (Basel) 2023; 6(11): e410.

(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)

10.3390/fire6110410

unavailable

Coal spontaneous combustion (CSC) in gob not only leads to wasted resources and casualties, but also produces a lot of waste gas that pollutes the underground environment. Mastering the degree of CSC helps ensure that timely and effective control measures are taken. The real-time and accurate monitoring of temperature, as the primary indicator of the extent of CSC, is difficult due to the harsh and hidden environment of gob, resulting in a reduced ability to anticipate and prevent CSC. In this work, a complete distributed optical fiber temperature sensing system (DTSS) set with strong anti-damage ability was developed. The optical cable is protected by internal parallel steel cables and external protective pipes, which greatly improve the system's reliability and integrity when used in gob. During its application in the Wangyun Coal Mine, an abnormal temperature rise in gob was discovered in time, and the effect of inhibitor spraying was monitored and evaluated. The degree of CSC in the gob was accurately identified, which shows that the work of coal mining can be targeted. This work is expected to improve early warning capability to prevent the risk of CSC in gob, and has promising applications.


coal spontaneous combustion (CSC); distributed temperature sensing system; gob; online monitoring; protective pipe

