Abstract

This study aims to investigate the factors and consequences of gas deflagration accidents in metro shield tunnels based on on-site investigation and numerical analysis. We built a numerical model and detection process for an underground shield tunnel subjected to an internal explosion from an actual accident. The tunnel geometry under consideration is the same as that used for the metro line. Concerning the limitations of research on the failure and recovery mechanism of shield segmental linings under the action of internal explosion load, an explosion accident of a shield segmental lining under construction caused by the shield tunneling machine destroying natural gas pipelines was discussed, in which the structure failure characteristics during the explosion and the structure repair method after the explosion were investigated. An interval repair scheme was proposed, which provides experience for the treatment of similar engineering accidents. To investigate the gas explosion within the tunnel during the accident, the finite element software Ansys LS-DYNA with the arbitrary Lagrangian-Eulerian (ALE) technique was employed to simulate the explosion scenario. Dynamic analyses were carried out to reproduce the blast scenario. The stress distribution within the segmental lining as well as the lining's deformation were calculated. The potential applications of the treatment and planning of comparable engineering mishaps were discussed in the study.

