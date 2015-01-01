Abstract

Driving is a stressful activity because of the mental workload required to maneuver a vehicle in certain travel contexts, such as congested traffic, multi-modal networks requiring complex interaction with surrounding vehicles, and aggressive driving. Autonomous vehicles (AVs), on the other hand, can reduce the mental workload by performing most of the driving tasks and providing users with a comfortable ride. This study develops a pathway model to relate different health determinants, including travel reliability, safety, driving comfort, and value of time, to Autonomous vehicles driving and studies their impact on the value of driving stress. A case study example of Autonomous vehicles simulation is used to determine the impact of these health determinants. The value of driving stress in Autonomous vehicles is estimated as a function of the value of these individual health determinants. The results show that the perception of safe or unsafe driving in Autonomous vehicles is the most important factor in changing the perception of driving stress in Autonomous vehicles. Similarly, perceptions of comfortable driving in Autonomous vehicles and reduced workload with a higher value of time also reduce driving stress in Autonomous vehicles. These results allow Autonomous vehicles adoption models to explicitly consider driving stress reduction as a benefit and can improve understanding of Autonomous vehicles adoption, which may require quantitative analysis of underlying motivating benefits, including driving stress reduction.

