Abstract

PURPOSE Historically, a range of health and safety (H&S) challenges continue to be experienced. A two-day construction Industry 4.0 oriented H&S summit presented an opportunity to survey the delegates. The purpose of the study was to determine their perceptions, whether the presentations had an impact on their understanding and appreciation of the H&S challenges and the potential of Industry 4.0 technologies to improve H&S.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH This paper reports on the findings emanating from a quantitative study that entailed the completion of a self-administered questionnaire survey conducted among delegates at the inception and closure of a two-day construction H&S summit.



FINDINGS The findings indicate that a range of H&S challenges are experienced in construction, Industry 4.0 technologies can contribute to addressing the H&S challenges and the presentations had an impact on their understanding and appreciation of the H&S challenges. Research limitations/implications The findings are primarily based upon perceptions in terms of the potential of Industry 4.0 technologies to contribute to addressing the H&S challenges.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE This study reports on findings from one of a limited number of Industry 4.0 studies conducted in construction in South Africa. The findings indicate the level of awareness with respect to Industry 4.0 and the likelihood of the implementation of such technologies, as initially practitioners are likely to act based upon perceptions.

Language: en