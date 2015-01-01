|
Citation
|
Smallwood J, Allen C. J. Eng. Design Technol. 2022; 21(2): 486-501.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Emerald Group Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE Historically, a range of health and safety (H&S) challenges continue to be experienced. A two-day construction Industry 4.0 oriented H&S summit presented an opportunity to survey the delegates. The purpose of the study was to determine their perceptions, whether the presentations had an impact on their understanding and appreciation of the H&S challenges and the potential of Industry 4.0 technologies to improve H&S.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Construction; Health and safety; Industry 4.0; Performance